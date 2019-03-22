Why Did Deutsche Bank Support Trump?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Get More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Trumpcast
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Virginia Heffernan talks to David Enrich, finance editor for the New York Times, about Deutsche Bank’s relationship with Donald Trump, how they began working together, and the bank’s funding of Nazi activities during World War II.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.
Further Reading:
“A Mar-a-Lago Weekend and an Act of God: Trump’s History With Deutsche Bank” by David Enrich