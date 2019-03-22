Trumpcast

Why Did Deutsche Bank Support Trump?

Examining the history of the fraught business relationship.

By

Virginia Heffernan talks to David Enrich, finance editor for the New York Times, about Deutsche Bank’s relationship with Donald Trump, how they began working together, and the bank’s funding of Nazi activities during World War II.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

Further Reading:

A Mar-a-Lago Weekend and an Act of God: Trump’s History With Deutsche Bank” by David Enrich

