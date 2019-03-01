Change is coming: Almost five years after the uprisings in Ferguson, Missouri, the area is now a central player in battle for criminal justice reform, thanks to the efforts of Wesley Bell, who became St. Louis County’s first black prosecuting attorney this year. Maura Ewing explains the important changes he has already made—and the hurdles he is still overcoming. And at the national level, James Mooney explains how powerful criminal justice reform measures can pass even with conservatives in charge.

Wild men of Chicago: Why was the Rev. James MacDonald recently ousted by Harvest Bible Chapel’s all-male elder board? Ruth Graham explains the controversy’s background—and how a journalist and a Chicagoland shock jock finally tipped the scales against the infamous motorcycle-riding pastor.

Middlebrow: Maria Popova, creator of the website Brain Pickings, has made a living out of scavenging for inspiration in the writings and personal lives of famous artists and intellectuals. Now she’s written a book in the same vein, Figuring, that’s little more than “a grab bag of mildly cool factoids.” Read Laura Miller’s review of the book.

Liar, liar: In the latest entry for our Rabbit Holes series, Joy Lanzendorfer explains the joy of watching YouTube videos featuring lies. And it’s not the untruths themselves that are the draw: “Oddly, it doesn’t matter to me what the lie is about. It could be as frivolous as a celebrity romance or as serious as murder, I just like recognizing the behavior.”

For fun: Let’s talk about sexts, baby.

