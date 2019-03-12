In Newly Unearthed 2006 Radio Clip, Tucker Carlson Fantasized About a Racist Presidential Candidate

TUCKER CARLSON: [Y]ou know, the bottom line is the issue of security—who’s going to protect the country against, you know, the Muslim lunatics who want to hurt us—is the only thing the Republicans have left. They can’t claim that they’re, you know, the party of fiscal restraint anymore. They’re big spenders, and that’s obvious. But that one argument, “Vote for us, we’ll protect you,” that still works, because on—you know, let’s be totally real. Nancy Pelosi’s going to keep you safe while you sleep? I don’t think so. She’s not.

BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE: So—so, now listen, can the Democrats … not, you know, responsibly come up with some type of game plan where they can make … people feel safe as well?

CARLSON: [O]h, they could, absolutely. If there were a Democrat to come out in the 2008 election and say, “You know what the problem is? It’s Islamic extremism. It’s not terror, it’s not some, you know, indefinable threat out there. It’s these lunatic Muslims who are behaving like animals, and I’m going to kill as many of them as I can if you elect me.” If a Democrat were to say that, he would be elected king, OK?

THE LOVE SPONGE: So … if the Democrat basically had the same stance as you and say[s] “Well I, as a Democrat, can assure you that my party is going to be proactive in fighting these radical assholes.” Don’t you think that guy would be money?

CARLSON: Yeah, but I think he’d need to say, “Look, I’m a bigot. OK, I’m a bigot. I don’t like Islamic extremists. Like if you are really heavily into Islam, I really—I’m sorry, I just don’t—I don’t care for you that much. And I don’t care what that sounds like, you can call me a racist, you can call me whatever the fuck you want.”

THE LOVE SPONGE: And at this juncture, you could say that and not catch a lot of shit for it.

CARLSON: You certainly could. I’d vote for you if you said that. And I think that most Americans would.