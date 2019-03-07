Trumpcast

2,019 Ways to Spell Doomsday

Let’s check in on our nuclear situation.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks to nuclear research and policymaking expert Sharon Squassoni about the Trump effect on the Doomsday Clock, our nuclear situation worldwide, how climate change moves the minute hand, and what it would look like for a sitting president to consider using “the button” (which is really a briefcase).

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Climate Change Donald Trump Nuclear Weapons Podcasts