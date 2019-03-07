To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to nuclear research and policymaking expert Sharon Squassoni about the Trump effect on the Doomsday Clock, our nuclear situation worldwide, how climate change moves the minute hand, and what it would look like for a sitting president to consider using “the button” (which is really a briefcase).

