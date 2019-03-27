Facing and Erasing White Terrorism

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

León Krauze talks to Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs and geopolitical reporter for the Washington Post, on the recent white terrorist attack in New Zealand, white nationalism and white supremacy on social media, and what it might look like for President Donald Trump to handle these problems more responsibly.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Iliana Del Rio.