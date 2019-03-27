Trumpcast

Facing and Erasing White Terrorism

On social media and in real life.

By



León Krauze talks to Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs and geopolitical reporter for the Washington Post, on the recent white terrorist attack in New Zealand, white nationalism and white supremacy on social media, and what it might look like for President Donald Trump to handle these problems more responsibly.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Iliana Del Rio.

Donald Trump New Zealand Mosque Shootings Podcasts Politics Terrorism White Supremacy