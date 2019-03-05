Demystifying Putin’s Power and Clan

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Get More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Trumpcast
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Yascha Mounk talks to journalist Julia Ioffe, who covers Russia for GQ, about the reality of Putin’s position, how he uses his pedestal, who relies on him for support, rumors overheard in Moscow, and what may come in the leader’s future.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.