The Frog Has Been Fully Boiled

There is an analogy you will hear from time to time about how if you throw a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will jump out, but if you put it in when the water is just room temperature, you can turn up the heat slowly enough that the frog won’t notice it’s being boiled. This does not appear to be strictly true from a biological sciences perspective, but, you know, it’s an analogy, the idea being that people will become accustomed to a crazy situation if it’s introduced gradually enough.

On that front, around midnight on Wednesday, President Trump retweeted an old viral video of a seemingly invasive TSA pat-down after it had been previously retweeted by, respectively, the comedian “Larry the Cable Guy,” the actor James Woods, and a QAnon conspiracy account run by an individual who has claimed that “TSA goes out of their way to hire high school dropouts with an inclination for sexual perversion.” (Big if true!)

Then, at 7:51 a.m., Trump sent a tweet disparaging prominent conservative lawyer George Conway, who is married to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, as a “loser” and bad husband, presumably because Conway has been saying recently that Trump suffers from narcissistic personality disorder:

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

Then, at a speech at a tank-manufacturing plant in Lima, Ohio, Trump delivered a riff that could be read to suggest that he was upset that the late John McCain did not thank Trump for setting McCain up with a fancy D.C. funeral:

Trump complains that John McCain did not come back from the dead to thank him for the nice funeral he held for him pic.twitter.com/6ejtB96axp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 20, 2019

It is true, for the record, that Trump authorized the use of military resources for McCain’s funeral, although he did so after McCain had already died. Trump also didn’t actually attend or speak at the service, because he wasn’t invited.

In any case, the frog (frog = what remained of our national dignity) is fully boiled. It is an ex-frog. The only question that remains is whether Larry the Cable Guy will be escorted by a military honor guard when he speaks at its funeral.