Trump Stays Mum as Washington Waits for Details on Mueller Report

President Donald Trump is being uncharacteristically silent this weekend. Last weekend he almost broke a record, sending out 52 tweets in a mere 34 hours. Several of those tweets were about the Russia “witch hunt.” But now, as Washington waits for details on special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report, the commander in chief is largely staying off Twitter. On Sunday morning, Trump broke the Twitter silence that began when news broke that Mueller had finished the investigation and delivered the final report.

“Good Morning, Have A Great Day!” Trump wrote Sunday morning in what was his first message on Twitter since Friday afternoon. That was quickly followed by an all-caps tweet: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, Trump was reportedly in good spirits but has apparently listened to his advisers who urged him to be cautious about what he says publicly regarding the report. “My message is: We’ve all waited this long. Let’s just await the reading of what’s disclosed, and then we can have proper final reactions,” Rudolph Giuliani said. “There’s too much assuming going on, on the other side, and we shouldn’t fall into that trap.”

Despite his silence, sources close to the president say he has been in a “great mood” this weekend as he celebrated son Barron’s 13th birthday. Although the White House has not been briefed on the contents of the report, Trump did reportedly tell people he felt a sense of relief that the probe was over. “We feel very prepared for the results. We feel like we’re going to be fine,” an administration official told ABC News. “There’s a feeling of it is what is it and it’s not a very big deal. There isn’t an enormous sense of concern. But let’s see the facts.”

As members of Congress waited for Attorney General William Barr to release a summary of Mueller’s report, which is expected as early as Sunday, Democrats have doubled down on their insistence that the full report be made public. They have also vowed that they won’t be shy about using their subpoena powers to obtain any information they do not receive.