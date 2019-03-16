Trump Says He Told Republicans to “Play Along With the Game” of Releasing Mueller Report

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he told Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote in favor of a non-binding resolution calling for the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Wait, what? Isn’t this the same person who only a day earlier had said Mueller “should never have been appointed” and that “there should be no Mueller Report”? Why, yes, but that was yesterday. Now Trump said the whole thing doesn’t matter anyway so why not?
The president was reacting to a vote on Thursday in which House lawmakers voted 420-0 in favor of a measure calling on Attorney General William Barr to release the full report. Lest anyone think that vote meant Republicans were standing apart from Trump, he claimed on Saturday that they were actually doing his bidding. “I told leadership to let all Republicans vote for transparency. Makes us all look good and doesn’t matter,” Trump tweeted. “Play along with the game!”
It seems though that Trump neglected to send that message to one of his closest allies in the Senate since Sen. Lindsey Graham blocked the vote in that chamber. Graham refused to allow the resolution to go through to a vote in the Senate after Democrats declined his demand to add a measure that would call on the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel to investigate how it handled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s email use.
Support our journalism
Help us continue covering the news and issues important to you—and get ad-free podcasts and bonus segments, members-only content, and other great benefits.Join Slate Plus