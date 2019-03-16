Trump Says He Told Republicans to “Play Along With the Game” of Releasing Mueller Report

President Donald Trump speaks on border security from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 15, 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he told Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote in favor of a non-binding resolution calling for the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Wait, what? Isn’t this the same person who only a day earlier had said Mueller “should never have been appointed” and that “there should be no Mueller Report”? Why, yes, but that was yesterday. Now Trump said the whole thing doesn’t matter anyway so why not?

So, if there was knowingly & acknowledged to be “zero” crime when the Special Counsel was appointed, and if the appointment was made based on the Fake Dossier (paid for by Crooked Hillary) and now disgraced Andrew McCabe (he & all stated no crime), then the Special Counsel....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

....should never have been appointed and there should be no Mueller Report. This was an illegal & conflicted investigation in search of a crime. Russian Collusion was nothing more than an excuse by the Democrats for losing an Election that they thought they were going to win..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

The president was reacting to a vote on Thursday in which House lawmakers voted 420-0 in favor of a measure calling on Attorney General William Barr to release the full report. Lest anyone think that vote meant Republicans were standing apart from Trump, he claimed on Saturday that they were actually doing his bidding. “I told leadership to let all Republicans vote for transparency. Makes us all look good and doesn’t matter,” Trump tweeted. “Play along with the game!”

On the recent non-binding vote (420-0) in Congress about releasing the Mueller Report, I told leadership to let all Republicans vote for transparency. Makes us all look good and doesn’t matter. Play along with the game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

It seems though that Trump neglected to send that message to one of his closest allies in the Senate since Sen. Lindsey Graham blocked the vote in that chamber. Graham refused to allow the resolution to go through to a vote in the Senate after Democrats declined his demand to add a measure that would call on the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel to investigate how it handled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s email use.