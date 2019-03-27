Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, the latest gridlock facing the Green New Deal should clue in its backers in Congress.

In the interview, Huwe Burton was 16 years old when detectives browbeat him into a false confession of murder. He spent about 20 years in prison as a result, and found an outlet in the quarter-mile track that he and other inmates built their endurance on. Since his release and exoneration, he hasn’t stopped running. Burton’s story is told in a Lope Magazine article—”Innocent People Don’t Run”—by Liam Boylan-Pett, who also joins us in the studio.

In the Spiel, the Trump 2020 campaign’s bizarre memo to all “television producers” leans on cherry-picked quotes.

Email: thegist@slate.com

Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.