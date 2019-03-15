Listen to What Next:

This week, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to a total of 7½ years in prison. Here’s how his case is one of the best examples of a special counsel making sure that those who did wrong serve the time.

Guest: Jed Shugerman, a professor at Fordham Law.

