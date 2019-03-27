What Next

Trump Is Trying to Kill Obamacare, Again

The president was having a good week, and then he began talking about health care.

By

The president’s week was off to a great start. Attorney General William Barr’s letter regarding Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation largely exonerated him of any crimes. So why did Trump start talking about health care again? It’s anybody’s guess, but Democrats are ecstatic.

Guest: Dan Diamond, health care reporter at Politico

