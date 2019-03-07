Trapped: A new federal gag rule would impose onerous restrictions on abortion providers—clinics would have to set up entirely separate exam and waiting rooms for those seeking abortions and those accessing different forms of health care—and prevent doctors from even letting patients know about the option to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. A number of lawsuits have already been filed against the rule, but this isn’t just another case of how to interpret Roe v. Wade. Mark Joseph Stern lays out how the rule runs directly afoul of a federal statute, and wonders what the Supreme Court will do.

Contender: Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro was hailed as a rising star in the Obama years, but now he’s facing a crowded Democratic field in 2020. León Krauze asks the presidential candidate if he has what it takes to reach across racial divides.

Chickening out: When CEO Dan Cathy made comments denouncing same-sex marriage in 2012, Chick-fil-A became a cause célèbre among progressives—especially after it was revealed the company donated to several anti-LGBTQ organizations. However, over the years, protesters have gone back to eating regularly at the fast food joint, effectively ending the boycott. Why did this happen? Ruth Graham investigates.

Ulterior motives: Mark Zuckerberg just announced a new “privacy-focused vision” for Facebook: consolidating messaging across Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram with end-to-end encryption. But Will Oremus explains how this “pivot to privacy” might be more for the social network’s benefit than for its users’.

For fun: How Wikipedia spread a made-up fact about “Stalin’s bathroom.”

