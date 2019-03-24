Trump, His Sons, and Allies Celebrate Barr Summary of Mueller Report Like a Huge Victory

President Donald Trump speaks during CPAC on March 2 in National Harbor, Maryland. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

After an uncharacteristically quiet weekend, President Donald Trump took to Twitter shortly after Attorney General William Barr delivered a letter to Congress summarizing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He was there to celebrate:

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Trump was hardly alone. He sent out his tweet shortly after his sons and several key allies also sent out celebratory tweets, claiming that the summary of the report proved that they were right all along to question the investigation.

Donald Trump Jr. was one of the first to release a statement, noting that after “more than two years of non-stop conspiracy theories” from media outlets and Democrats, “the Mueller report proves what those of us with sane minds have known all along, there was ZERO collusion with Russia.” Instead of apologizing though, “the Collusion Truthers in the media and the Democrat Party are only going to double down on their sick and twisted conspiracy theories.”

Eric Trump also directly attacked the media while celebrating the summary of the report and wondered whether it was time for “a simple apology” from mainstream media “for the hell everyone has been put through for the past two + years.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders characterized the summary as “a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.”

The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.” — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 24, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the president’s closest allies in Congress, said that it was a “good day for the rule of law” and a “great day for President Trump and his team.” Graham also said that “the cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed.”

Hosue Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, said that the entire issue of Russian collusion is now “closed.” The California lawmaker said in a statement that “it is abundantly clear, without a shadow of a doubt, there was no

After two years, two congressional investigations, and now the closure of a Special Counsel investigation, it is abundantly clear, without a shadow of a doubt, there was no collusion. This case is closed.

My full statement: pic.twitter.com/XiPQZom3Fp — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 24, 2019

