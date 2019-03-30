Trump Campaign Is Selling “Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” T-Shirts

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Van Andel Arena on March 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s celebration of Attorney General William Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report is continuing. And his campaign is making it easy for the president’s supporters to participate in the gloating. Trump’s presidential campaign has started selling $28 “Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” T-shirts that feature a drawing of Rep. Adam Schiff with a pencil for a neck and a clown nose.

Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff



He spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking. He should be forced to resign from Congress!



Everyone should buy a Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff shirt today!



BUY Now: https://t.co/5SMsrJC8nU pic.twitter.com/v3Vvmma0e6 — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) March 29, 2019

Trump has repeatedly slammed the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee since Barr’s summary was released. And the T-shirt refers to a term that Trump used to describe theDemocrat during a rally in Michigan on Thursday. “Little pencil-neck Adam Schiff. He’s got the smallest, thinnest neck I’ve ever seen,” the president said. “He is not a long-ball hitter, but I saw him today, ‘Well we don’t really know, there still could have been some Russia collusion’.” The president went on: “Sick, sick. These are sick people.”

TRUMP: "Little pencil neck Adam Schiff. He has the smallest, thinnest neck I have ever seen. He is not a long-ball hitter." #BeBest pic.twitter.com/NW7oU3z4Il — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2019

Trump and other Republicans have said Schiff “should be forced to resign” from Congress after the release of the Barr summary. Schiff has raised the ire of Republicans for sticking to his guns after the Barr summary was released, vowing to continue investigating the issue. “Undoubtedly there is collusion,” Schiff said in an interview with the Washington Post earlier this week. “We will continue to investigate the counterintelligence issues. That is, is the president or people around him compromised in any way by a hostile foreign power? … It doesn’t appear that was any part of Mueller’s report.”

Congressman Adam Schiff, who spent two years knowingly and unlawfully lying and leaking, should be forced to resign from Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Trump’s supporters who want to celebrate the Barr report have other options to spend their money. The Trump campaign is also selling a $30 T-shirt that features a screenshot of Trump’s “No Collusion” celebratory tweet after the Barr report.

The Trump campaign is charging $30 for just a t-shirt with his no collusion tweet. pic.twitter.com/SgzdoNXiEf — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) March 29, 2019