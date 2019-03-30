Trump Campaign Is Selling “Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” T-Shirts

President Donald Trump’s celebration of Attorney General William Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report is continuing. And his campaign is making it easy for the president’s supporters to participate in the gloating. Trump’s presidential campaign has started selling $28 “Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff” T-shirts that feature a drawing of Rep. Adam Schiff with a pencil for a neck and a clown nose.
Trump has repeatedly slammed the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee since Barr’s summary was released. And the T-shirt refers to a term that Trump used to describe theDemocrat during a rally in Michigan on Thursday. “Little pencil-neck Adam Schiff. He’s got the smallest, thinnest neck I’ve ever seen,” the president said. “He is not a long-ball hitter, but I saw him today, ‘Well we don’t really know, there still could have been some Russia collusion’.” The president went on: “Sick, sick. These are sick people.”
Trump and other Republicans have said Schiff “should be forced to resign” from Congress after the release of the Barr summary. Schiff has raised the ire of Republicans for sticking to his guns after the Barr summary was released, vowing to continue investigating the issue. “Undoubtedly there is collusion,” Schiff said in an interview with the Washington Post earlier this week. “We will continue to investigate the counterintelligence issues. That is, is the president or people around him compromised in any way by a hostile foreign power? … It doesn’t appear that was any part of Mueller’s report.”
Trump’s supporters who want to celebrate the Barr report have other options to spend their money. The Trump campaign is also selling a $30 T-shirt that features a screenshot of Trump’s “No Collusion” celebratory tweet after the Barr report.
Support our journalism
Help us continue covering the news and issues important to you—and get ad-free podcasts and bonus segments, members-only content, and other great benefits.Join Slate Plus