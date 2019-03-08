Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Stormy is in the news (but not that Stormy).

In the interview, Donald Trump speaks many untruths every day, and someone has to track them all. Somehow that task has fallen to a Canadian. The Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale is here to tell us what counts as a lie, why details matter, and how neither the left nor the right seem satisfied with his work.

In the Spiel, theology isn’t all that interesting… unless there’s drama involved, of course.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.