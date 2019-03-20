What Next

Court Packing Is Not That Extreme

It’s an accident of history that the Supreme Court has nine seats.

Some of your favorite presidents have tried to pack the Supreme Court. So why does it sound like such an extreme tactic? And how did some of the top Democrats running for president come to embrace it?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, Slate’s legal correspondent

