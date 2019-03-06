The Gist

Top Chef, the Anti-Reality TV?

The kitchen is a treacherous place, but Top Chef competitor David Viana says the vibe on set was medium-well.

On The Gist, Fox News isn’t distributing Trump’s talking points. Worse, it’s defining them.

In the interview, reality TV typically thrives on drama and negativity. Top Chef isn’t necessarily an exception, but season 16 competitor David Viana says morale was high on set—and that that’s a good sign for the culinary world overall. “Better, healthier kitchens are popping up,” Viana says. “It isn’t the Gordon Ramsay style.” David Viana is the executive chef  of New Jersey’s Heirloom Kitchen. The finale of Top Chef: Kentucky airs March 14, 2019 on Bravo.

In the Spiel, more from Trump’s nonsensical CPAC speech.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

