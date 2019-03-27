The Good Fight Podcast

Tony Blair on What Politics Can—and Can’t—Do to Beat Populism

A case for optimism.

By

Listen to Tony Blair:﻿

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, about the roots of populism, how to deal with automation, and a progressive economic program for the 21st century.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org
﻿Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

Podcast production by John T. Williams.

Podcasts Populism United Kingdom