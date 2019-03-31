Fox News Refers to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as “3 Mexican Countries”

The image that was on the screen during Fox & Friends for around 30 seconds on March 31, 2019. twitter.com/BadFoxGraphics

President Donald Trump’s favorite morning news show was celebrating the White House move to cut off aid to three Central American countries on Sunday morning. And on the screen, the banner declared: “Trump Cuts U.S. Aid to 3 Mexican Countries.” The banner stayed on the screen for around 30 seconds but quickly made its way to Twitter.

btw, there's no missing context. Here's the video of the segment. pic.twitter.com/5BKnEvaadx — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) March 31, 2019

Many had trouble believing it was actually real. “This is an actual banner from ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’$2 6:03am today,” wrote CNN’s Brian Stelter. “I double checked because I didn’t believe it at first.”

This is an actual banner from "Fox & Friends Weekend." 6:03am today. I double checked because I didn't believe it at first. Hat tip @BadFoxGraphics pic.twitter.com/tTNH0Y7a25 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 31, 2019

After the image went viral, Fox & Friends Weekend apologized for the graphic that refered to the State Department statement Saturday that the U.S. would cut off federal assistance to the three nations known as the North Triangle countries. “Now we want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show,” co-host Ed Henry said. “We had an inaccurate graphic on screen while talking about this very story. We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error. It never should have happened.”

Fox corrects:"We want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show. We had an inaccurate graphic on screen...we just want to be clear the funding is being cut off to three Central American countries. We apologize for the error it never should have happened." pic.twitter.com/oYktCeVYMd — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) March 31, 2019

Needless to say, a lot of people on Twitter had some horrified fun with the mistake.

So unfair that Trump is punishing the other Mexican countries because of the actions of one bad Mexico https://t.co/X4QGUu34CT — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 31, 2019

That’s gotta be almost half the Mexican countries? pic.twitter.com/C5XPH2ASy8 — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) March 31, 2019

I spit out my coffee https://t.co/fNsTRWhDUz — Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) March 31, 2019

I guess we should thank God it’s only three Mexican countries. Amd not all of them. https://t.co/eG35Zq9Jm8 — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 31, 2019

In the Fox newsroom, the Viceroyalty of New Spain is still a live threat. https://t.co/6HSHORRaRR — Mark Healey (@HealeyParera) March 31, 2019

Wondering what the 3 Mexican Countries Fox News are talking about are?



1. Mexico

2. South Mexico

3. The People’s Republic of Mexico pic.twitter.com/xClH7QmFOo — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) March 31, 2019

so many Mexican countries to choose from https://t.co/k8AzfL1Q67 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 31, 2019