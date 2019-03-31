Fox News Refers to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as “3 Mexican Countries”

President Donald Trump’s favorite morning news show was celebrating the White House move to cut off aid to three Central American countries on Sunday morning. And on the screen, the banner declared: “Trump Cuts U.S. Aid to 3 Mexican Countries.” The banner stayed on the screen for around 30 seconds but quickly made its way to Twitter.
Many had trouble believing it was actually real. “This is an actual banner from ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’$2 6:03am today,” wrote CNN’s Brian Stelter. “I double checked because I didn’t believe it at first.”
After the image went viral, Fox & Friends Weekend apologized for the graphic that refered to the State Department statement Saturday that the U.S. would cut off federal assistance to the three nations known as the North Triangle countries. “Now we want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show,” co-host Ed Henry said. “We had an inaccurate graphic on screen while talking about this very story. We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error. It never should have happened.”
Needless to say, a lot of people on Twitter had some horrified fun with the mistake.
