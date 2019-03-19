The Six Groups Within the 2019 Democratic Party

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

León Krauze talks to FiveThirtyEight writer Perry Bacon Jr. about how he defines the six different groups within the Democratic Party, where each stands on current issues, and how 2020 presidential candidates might fall within those factions.

Podcast produced by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Maria Elena Ochoa.

