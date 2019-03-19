The Six Groups Within the 2019 Democratic Party

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Get More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Trumpcast
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
León Krauze talks to FiveThirtyEight writer Perry Bacon Jr. about how he defines the six different groups within the Democratic Party, where each stands on current issues, and how 2020 presidential candidates might fall within those factions.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast produced by Melissa Kaplan, with help from Maria Elena Ochoa.
Further Reading
“The Six Wings of the Democratic Party” by Perry Bacon Jr., FiveThirtyEight.com.