Political Gabfest

The “No Conspiracy, No Collusion, Full Exoneration” Edition

In this special bonus episode, the Gabfest discusses special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and Attorney General William Barr’s summary.

By

On this bonus episode of the Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the summary Attorney General William Barr submitted to Congress.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank with production assistance from Melissa Kaplan. Links compiled by Bridget Dunlap.

Donald Trump Mueller report Podcasts Robert Mueller William Barr