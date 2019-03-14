To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, John Dickerson, David Plotz, and guest host Josie Duffy Rice discuss Trump’s budget proposal, the college admissions scandal, and the changing debate over reparations for slavery.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• The Appeal’s Justice in America podcast hosted by Josie Duffy Rice and Clint Smith

• Ta-Nehisi Coates for the Atlantic: “The Case for Reparations”

• Saahil Desai for the Atlantic: “College Sports Are Affirmative Action for Rich White Students”

• David Brooks for the New York Times: “The Case for Reparations”

• Seth Hill, Daniel J. Hopkins, and Gregory Huber: “Demographic Change, Threat, and Presidential Voting: Evidence From U.S. Electoral Precincts, 2012 to 2016”

• John Dickerson for Slate: “Nancy Pelosi, Super-Genius”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Josie: Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest by Hanif Abdurraqib

• John: Caroline Alexander for Smithsonian Magazine: “Faces of War”

• David: Ed Caesar for the New York Times Magazine: “The Epic Hunt for a Lost World War II Aircraft Carrier”; The Double Shift, Season 1, Episode 3: “The Candidate Who Carpools”

• Listener chatter from Andrew and Lauren Lentz: Leadership in Turbulent Times by Doris Kearns Goodwin

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, John, David, and Josie discuss Nancy Pelosi’s statement that Trump isn’t worth impeaching.

