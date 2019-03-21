To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Get More of the Political Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Political Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and guest host Jamelle Bouie discuss the Christchurch massacre; why Democratic presidential candidates who are straight, white, and male are dominating the news coverage; and whether the Electoral College should be abolished.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Jamelle Bouie for the New York Times: “The March of White Supremacy, From Oklahoma City to Christchurch”

• Charlie Warzel for the New York Times: “We’re Asking the Wrong Questions of YouTube and Facebook After New Zealand”

• Ryan Broderick and Ellie Hall for BuzzFeed News: “Tech Platforms Obliterated ISIS Online. They Could Use The Same Tools on White Nationalism.”

• Nitasha Tiku for Wired: “Why Tech Platforms Don’t Treat All Terrorism the Same”

• Anti‐Semite and Jew: An Examination of the Etiology of Hate by Jean-Paul Sartre

• Jamelle Bouie for the New York Times: “The Trouble With Biden”

• Jill Filipovic for CNN: “Elizabeth Warren Nailed It”

• Linda Hirschman for the Washington Post: “The Electability Trap”

• Jamelle Bouie for the New York Times: “The Electoral College Is the Greatest Threat to Our Democracy”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Karen Zraick for the New York Times: “Florida Republicans Push to Make Ex-Felons Pay Fees Before They Can Vote”

• Jamelle: The Three Body Problem series by Cixin Liu

• David: The Power of the Dog series by Don Winslow

• Listener chatter from Dough Pahl: Chip Read for CBS News: “How Two of President John Tyler’s Grandsons Are Still Alive, 174 Years Later”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and Jamelle discuss traveling through America’s South.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.