The Barr Letter Is Not The Mueller Report

Virginia Heffernan talks to Jed Shugerman, Fordham Law professor and co-author of an amicus brief in CREW v. Trump.
Further reading:
Jed Shugerman in Slate, “Why Did Barr Share Only Four Incomplete Sentences From the Mueller Report?”
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with production assistance from Max Savage Levenson.