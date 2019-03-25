The Barr Letter Is Not The Mueller Report

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan talks to Jed Shugerman, Fordham Law professor and co-author of an amicus brief in CREW v. Trump.

Further reading:

Jed Shugerman in Slate, “Why Did Barr Share Only Four Incomplete Sentences From the Mueller Report?”

