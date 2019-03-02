Amicus

The Case Regarding the So-Called Emergency

Why the president’s emergency declaration is bringing conservative and liberal litigators together.

By

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Listen to Amicus via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by conservative lawyer Stuart Gerson and finds common ground over the president’s declaration of a national emergency so he can build the wall. And Leah Litman helps us take a lawyerly look at Michael Cohen’s testimony before congress this week.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Donald Trump Michael Cohen National Emergency Podcasts