Rep. Steve King on Capitol Hill on June 28. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In another reminder of his inability to hold back from sharing offensive ideas and statements, Rep. Steve King of Iowa posted a meme on Saturday to an official Facebook account that seemed to revel in the idea of people in more conservative states killing those in more liberal states in an armed conflict.

“Folks keep talking about another civil war,” the meme said. “One side has about 8 trillion bullets, while the other side doesn’t know which bathroom to use.”

King captioned the image with a smirking emoji. “Wonder who would win….” he wrote.

As some on social media noted, King apparently did not notice that the person who designed the graphic lumped Iowa, King’s state, in with the blue states and part of the losing side.

King, a notably racist member of Congress, has in the past openly voiced support for white supremacist ideas. An incomplete list of things he has said and done includes calling white people the “subgroup of people” who have contributed the most to the world; tweeting that “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies;” blaming immigrants for ISIS and Ebola; displaying the Confederate flag, despite his state, Iowa, not having been a part of the Confederacy; blaming abortion for killing “millions” of white babies; and complaining that for every child of undocumented immigrants “who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there who weigh 130 pounds and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”

In January, King finally appeared to have crossed a line for his own party when he voiced explicit support for white supremacy. “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive?” King told the New York Times. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” Soon after he made the statement, his party stripped him of all his committee assignments.

After Saturday’s post, King’s Facebook page went on to share posts mocking feminists for being “confused”; joking that Democrats have literally never solved a problem; for some reason defending the racist YouTube star Pewdiepie along with President Donald Trump and Candace Owens, all of whom were either criticized for fomenting Islamophobia or mentioned in the New Zealand shooter’s manifesto; and arguing prison shanks prove that gun control is pointless.