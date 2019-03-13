Right-Wing Media’s Plot Is Fear

How shock jocks scare the substance from our politics.
Get More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Trumpcast
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Virginia Heffernan talks to Nicole Hemmer, author of Messengers of the Right, about the motives of right-wing media and its impact, this week’s Tucker Carlson scandal, and the bigotry conversation surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.