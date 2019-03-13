Trumpcast

Right-Wing Media’s Plot Is Fear

How shock jocks scare the substance from our politics.

By

Virginia Heffernan talks to Nicole Hemmer, author of Messengers of the Right, about the motives of right-wing media and its impact, this week’s Tucker Carlson scandal, and the bigotry conversation surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Donald Trump Fox News Media Podcasts