Adam Schiff Is Not Okay

… with the GOP’s claims that he called a Trump/Russia conspiracy as good as proven.

On The Gist, Mike Pesca, in true hipster fashion, laments the end of Wow Air.

In the interview, much of the news media was guilty of hyping up the knockout blow that Mueller’s report would deliver president Trump. But a few journalists on the left were always skeptical of the investigation’s origins and potential. Among them is Nation contributor Aaron Maté, who saw in the Mueller probe a distraction from the Democratic Party’s failure in 2016—and from the stories that really matter.

In the Spiel, Rep. Adam Schiff comes out swinging.

