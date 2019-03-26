Curveball: Last week, the yield curve for U.S. Treasury bonds inverted for the first time since 2007. The curve inversion has been a pretty reliable indicator of impending economic recessions in the country for the past few decades. So does this mean it’s time to panic? Maybe not quite yet, as Jordan Weissmann explains, but it’s worth it to be aware.

Solidarity: On Monday, a large number of Lyft and Uber drivers in California went on strike, demanding higher wages and improved working conditions on the eve of the companies’ potential IPOs. April Glaser spoke with two drivers about why they’re striking and the grueling toll of the ride-sharing economy.

Beloved: Throughout her career, Toni Morrison has been called “difficult”—difficult to read, difficult to interview, difficult to understand—and she’s never seen fit to apologize for it. Author Namwali Serpell finds power in that “imperiousness”: “I, too, yearn for that specific, human, black, female freedom: to feel at ease to be difficult.” On the occasion of Morrison’s new essay collection, The Source of Self-Regard, Serpell celebrates the Nobel Prize–winning novelist and her uncompromising brilliance.

Spice up your life: Instead of thinking of leftovers as sad remnants of a former meal, cookbook author Sara Dickerman writes, use them as ready-made ingredients for a fresh new creation. Mix leftovers with one of these 19 essential condiments to make a tasty second-day soup, salad, or sandwich with just the right amount of spice. And why does spicy food make your nose run and your body sweat, anyway? Molly Olmstead has the answers.

For fun: Kanye’s “Sunday Services.”

No church in the wild,

Nitish