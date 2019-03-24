Read Attorney General William Barr’s Summary of Robert Mueller’s Report

Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks after attending church on March 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

After a weekend of speculation, Attorney General William Barr submitted to Congress his summary of the main conclusion from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Sunday afternoon. The four-page document claims Mueller didn’t find that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign or any of its associated “conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 US Presidential Election.” The summary also quotes the special counsel as noting that “while this report does not conclude the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

