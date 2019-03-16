To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Dahlia Lithwick assesses what’s holding and what’s buckling in terms of norms and institutions, two years and change into the Trump presidency. She’s joined by Ian Bassin of Protect Democracy, a new kind of litigation shop looking at global trends toward authoritarianism and trying to resist those trends in the United States.

