Lawyers Are Tackling Our Democracy Problem Via the Take Care Clause

Former Obama White House lawyer Ian Bassin from Protect Democracy on the organization’s litigation strategy to stop a slide into authoritarianism.

Dahlia Lithwick assesses what’s holding and what’s buckling in terms of norms and institutions, two years and change into the Trump presidency. She’s joined by Ian Bassin of Protect Democracy, a new kind of litigation shop looking at global trends toward authoritarianism and trying to resist those trends in the United States.

