If you made your way up to 1185 Park Ave. on the Upper East Side of New York, you’d find an apartment building that looks like a castle. It’s where Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, lives. Back in February, protesters stood on the sidewalk and chanted up at him hoping to end JPMorgan Chase’s business with the private prison industry.

It worked.

Who are the protesters looking at next, and will public scrutiny work on them?

Guest: Tracy Jan, reporter at the Washington Post; Jennifer 8. Lee, @unicode emoji subcommittee and @emojination.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.