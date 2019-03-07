To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the House of Representatives’ investigation of Trump, Amanda Ripley’s article about political prejudice in America, and the Fox News White House.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Amanda Ripley for the Atlantic: “The Least Politically Prejudiced Place in America”

• Bill Bishop: The Big Sort: Why the Clustering of Like-Minded America Is Tearing Us Apart

• John Sides, Michael Tesler, and Lynn Vavreck: Identity Crisis: The 2016 Presidential Campaign and the Battle for the Meaning of America

• Jonathan Haidt: The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion

• James Fallows and Deborah Fallows: Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey Into the Heart of America



• Shanto Iyengar, Tobias Konitzer, and Kent Tedin in the Journal of Politics: “The Home as a Political Fortress: Family Agreement in an Era of Polarization”

• Jane Mayer for the New Yorker: “The Making of the Fox News White House”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Rob Arthur for Vice, “Trump’s Justice Department Isn’t Enforcing Civil Rights”; Hilary Weaver for Vanity Fair, “A Look at Stevie Nicks’s Legendary Shawls”

• John: James Martin for America magazine, “Be Kind This Lent”; the Repentance Project

• David: Seth Stevenson for Slate: “Twenty Years Ago, I Helped Convict Two Men of Murder. I’ve Regretted It Ever Since.”

• Listener chatter from @Greenneck: Luke Kemp for the BBC, “The Lifespans of Ancient Civilisations”

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.