On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Michael Cohen’s testimony, Trump’s failed North Korea summit, and Patrick Radden Keefe’s new book Say Nothing.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe

• Patrick Radden Keefe for the New Yorker: “Where the Bodies Are Buried”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Emily Bazelon for the New York Times: “A Chance for Fairness in New York’s Criminal Justice System”

• John: Rob Beschizza for Boing Boing: “Visualization of Global ‘Brand Rankings’ Changing Over the Last 15 Years”

• David: Isaac Stanley-Becker for the Washington Post: “Gun Enthusiast and Real-Life ‘Boss Hogg’ Seizes GOP Mantle in Congressional Race Tainted by Fraud”

• Listener chatter from Jared Novak @jaredNova: “Are You Dumber Than a Robot? Amazon ‘Turing Test Via Failure’ Flips CAPTCHA on its Head in Nod to AI”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment John, David, and Emily discuss what should be on the test to become a U.S. citizen.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.