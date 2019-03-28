Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, seen at the grand opening of the Boeing 737 Delivery Center in Seattle on October 19, 2015; and President Donald Trump at a Senate Republican weekly policy luncheon at the Capitol on March 26, 2019. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images and Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Now the Pentagon is going rogue.

On Monday, the Defense Department notified the relevant congressional committees that it was transferring $1 billion from its own budget to the Department of Homeland Security in order to pay for a chunk of President Donald Trump’s wall on the southern border.

Democratic Reps. Pete Visclosky, chair of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, and Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, both disapproved of the move, but acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said he was going to move the money anyway.

This $1 billion is in addition—and unrelated—to Trump’s executive order allocating $8 billion in “emergency” funds to the wall, over the objections of both the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate.

Transferring money within the Pentagon budget (known as “reprogramming”) is not illegal. The budget usually includes a “general transfer authorization”—this year amounting to $4 billion—to let officials adjust for shortfalls and surpluses or to funnel funds quickly if needed.

Technically, Congress does not have to approve of these transfers, having authorized them in advance. However, by traditional practice, the secretary of defense informally notifies the chairs of the armed services committees and defense appropriations subcommittee that he is about to make a transfer—and, if they disapprove, he doesn’t go through with it.

On March 25, the Defense Department announced the transfer without prior consent. At a hearing that day, Smith asked Shanahan if he’d considered following the traditional process before making the decision. Shanahan said that he had but decided not to—thus acknowledging that such a tradition exists and that he was aware of it.

The $1 billion is coming from the Pentagon’s personnel account, which is running a surplus for two reasons, according to the official document detailing the “Reprogramming Action.” First, the Army recruited 9,500 fewer soldiers than it had anticipated last year. Second, fewer service members signed up for a savings plan that includes matching payments from the department.

It is unusual for the Pentagon to transfer unused money to other federal departments, rather than moving it from one of its own programs to another. It is particularly unusual given that the Air Force needs $4.9 billion over the next two and a half years to cover the costs of rebuilding two bases recently hit by hurricanes and floods. One of these, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, is the home of the command controlling U.S. nuclear bombs and missiles.

The Air Force has asked for $1.2 billion in supplemental funds this year to cover the initial repair costs. It would have been easy—and normal—to cover most of those costs by reprogramming the unused $1 billion from the personnel account. Doing so would also have saved money, since the Pentagon wouldn’t have to ask for the supplemental funds.

In other words, what’s going on here is a shell game. The Pentagon is requesting additional money to pay for something that would ordinarily have been covered by reprogramming. And it’s labeling funds for the wall—a brand new line item in a different department’s budget—as “reprogramming.”

The defense budget is jammed with waste and cost overruns, but the green-eyeshade types who work for the Pentagon’s comptroller usually do an honest job at labeling the costs properly. It now seems that they are departing from standard practice, on orders from the acting secretary, in order to pump up Trump’s most cherished project.