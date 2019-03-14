Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, three stray thoughts on the college admissions scandal.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back to talk about those naïve millennials.

Last year many of them were duped into paying thousands for tickets to Billy McFarland’s Fyre Festival, a glamorous event that existed in name only. That begs the question: Are millennials more susceptible to being scammed than other generations, or is that bullshit?

In the Spiel, the rich and powerful often get off easy in the court of law (case in point: Paul Manafort). But instead of throwing the book at them, maybe we should sentence everyone else a little more kindly, too.

