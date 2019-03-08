The cost of doing business: The staggeringly short 47-month sentence Paul Manafort received yesterday for bank fraud and cheating on his taxes is an appalling display of leniency for a powerful man, writes Dahlia Lithwick. But she’s not shocked. The judge’s willingness to forgive Manafort’s misconduct as essentially “two shades griftier than the glittering path of the American dream” is the same impulse that allows millions of Americans to give Trump a pass.

Bust ’em: Sen. Elizabeth Warren laid out an ambitious plan today to break up Facebook, Google, and Amazon, detailing how, as president, she would leverage antitrust law again Big Tech. It’s an admirable goal, April Glaser reports, but Silicon Valley is going to put up a fight.

Everyone always knew: Throughout his career, Michael Jackson’s increasingly controversial public persona made for plentiful comedic fodder—and the jokes only grew darker as time progressed and more harrowing allegations were made. Sam Adams looked back at decades’ worth of TV and stand-up jokes made about Jackson—by institutions like SNL and figures like Jay Leno and Dave Chappelle—to re-examine what was in front of us the entire time.

Deeper: That one song from A Star Is Born finally hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100. But it was released nine months ago, writes Chris Molanphy, so how is it only now topping the charts? According to him, it is because of a little golden man, but maybe not in the way you might expect.

