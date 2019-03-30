Watch Ocasio-Cortez Slam Audience Member Who Insults Republican: “That’s Unacceptable”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on stage during the 2019 Athena Film Festival at the Diana Center at Barnard College on March 3, 2019 in New York City. Lars Niki/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not sit idly by when an audience member at a televised panel discussion called a former Republican lawmaker a “moron.” It all took place at an MSNBC town hall to discuss the Green New Deal on Friday. Things got a bit heated when former Rep. Bob Inglis, a Republican from South Carolina who lost his seat due to his push to combat climate change, suggested the Green New Deal may be a tad too ambitious and contain too many issues that could alienate potential supporters.

“I worry that what we do is if we have basically the mirror image of a Trump rally on climate change that we drive all the people away that could come our way and solve this thing now,” Inglis said. He added that all the goals in the Green New Deal can’t be achieved “in a single congress … it is literally impossible.” Inglis then wondered why there couldn’t be a laser focus on combating climate change and then return to other more divisive issues. “Is it possible that we say, climate change … we’ve got to act now?” he said. “Can we come back maybe to universal basic income a little bit later?”

"Hey, that's unacceptable": Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responds to audience member who called fmr. Rep. Inglis a "moron" during #AOCAllIn pic.twitter.com/tcIQC1OtAa — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 30, 2019

The audience clearly did not like Inglis’ proposal and there were lots of groans and even some booing as some shouted “No!” One member of the audience even yelled out, “You moron!” Ocasio-Cortez was ready to take on the issue but stopped herself as soon as she heard the insult. “Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey! That’s unacceptable,” Ocasio-Cortez said as she appeared to be pointing her finger at the audience member who yelled out the insult. Then, Ocasio-Cortez looked back at Inglis and added: “And that’s the difference between me and Trump.” The freshman lawmaker then shared the clip on Twitter. “Let’s debate, not debase,” she wrote.