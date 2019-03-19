What Next

How the Internet Makes Murderers

Right-wing extremism lives online now. Can law enforcement follow it there?

The Christchurch shooter lurked in corners of the internet that most people don’t understand. But there are ways to fight extremists who are radicalized online—and the U.S. has done it quite recently.

Guest: Robert Evans, writer for Bellingcat and host of the podcast Behind the Bastards.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

Internet Internet Culture Mass Shootings New Zealand Mosque Shootings Podcasts