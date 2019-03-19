Listen to What Next:

Get More What Next Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to What Next Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

The Christchurch shooter lurked in corners of the internet that most people don’t understand. But there are ways to fight extremists who are radicalized online—and the U.S. has done it quite recently.

Guest: Robert Evans, writer for Bellingcat and host of the podcast Behind the Bastards.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.