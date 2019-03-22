New Zealand Pauses to Observe Nationally Televised Muslim Call to Prayer to Honor Mosque Shooting Victims

MOMENTS AGO: New Zealand observes a Muslim call to prayer one week after a gunman killed 50 people at two mosques pic.twitter.com/t9jETLp3JD — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 22, 2019

New Zealand’s response to the tragic mosque shooting last week in Christchurch, which included summarily banning military-style semi-automatic weapons used in the attack, has been remarkable in its tone and touch. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has deftly navigated the nation’s extraordinary grief while simultaneously providing clear-headed leadership. On Friday afternoon local time, New Zealand sent yet another powerful symbol of unified dismay and dignity by holding a nationally broadcast Muslim call to prayer on television and radio.

The Friday afternoon prayer was held at a park across from where the shooting spree took place.

A Muslim leader has concluded the memorial in Hagley Park by speaking in the language of New Zealand's indigenous people, te reo Maori. "Aroha, Aroha, Aroha" he said. "Love, love, love". — Eleanor (@EleanorAingeRoy) March 22, 2019