New Zealand Pauses to Observe Nationally Televised Muslim Call to Prayer to Honor Mosque Shooting Victims

New Zealand’s response to the tragic mosque shooting last week in Christchurch, which included summarily banning military-style semi-automatic weapons used in the attack, has been remarkable in its tone and touch. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has deftly navigated the nation’s extraordinary grief while simultaneously providing clear-headed leadership. On Friday afternoon local time, New Zealand sent yet another powerful symbol of unified dismay and dignity by holding a nationally broadcast Muslim call to prayer on television and radio.
The Friday afternoon prayer was held at a park across from where the shooting spree took place.