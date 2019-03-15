The ugly spread of hate: On Friday, a right-wing extremist carried out a series of mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 49 Muslim worshippers and wounding dozens more. James Dann, a native New Zealander, gives a dispatch from the area. Jordan Weissmann examines the manifesto the shooter posted online before the massacre, and Daniel Byman says this attack shows that right-wing terrorism has gone global—and requires an international response in turn. Read all of our coverage here.

Not quite accurate: The Atlantic’s cover story this week is a long screed from former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum, arguing that the U.S. should reduce legal immigration in order to reduce America’s vast divides. The main problem with this argument, among the many, is that immigration is currently favored by a significant plurality of Americans. Jordan Weissmann explains.

We built this city: How is New York City preparing for climate change? Multiple ways, but one of the most ambitious plans has to be Mayor Bill de Blasio’s initiative to reclaim land from the East River, so as to protect Manhattan from floods by simply building more of it. Henry Grabar breaks it down.

Making movements: JPMorgan Chase, along with other big American banks, had investments in two of the country’s largest private-prison firms. However, after immigration activists protested outside his Manhattan home, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon agreed to halt this practice, and two other banks followed suit. In a transcript of a recent episode of our daily news podcast What Next, Mary Harris talks to Washington Post reporter Tracy Jan about this successful activist movement.

For fun: Some ideas for the final Game of Thrones season.

Actually, I think I’m the only person who hasn’t watched this show,

Nitish