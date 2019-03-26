What Next

New York City’s School Segregation Problem

Why the inequities at one elite high school resonate across the country.

By

Listen to What Next:

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

New York City’s top public high school has a diversity problem. How did the crown jewel of the city’s public education system come to look so unlike the public?

Guest: Mara Gay, writer for the New York Times Editorial Board

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

Education New York City Podcasts Race