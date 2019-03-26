The measles outbreak prompts dramatic action in Rockland County, New York. SCHNEYDER MENDOZA/Getty Images

A county in upstate New York announced a state of emergency Tuesday and a ban on unvaccinated minors being in public places in an effort to combat a crippling measles outbreak. The ban in Rockland County, a suburb 40 miles from Manhattan, goes into effect at midnight Tuesday and is scheduled to last for 30 days, as county officials take extreme measures to curb an outbreak that has resulted in 153 confirmed measles cases in the last five months.

The prohibition on unvaccinated minors in schools, churches, malls, and other outdoor spaces is aimed at protecting vulnerable kids from the highly contagious disease and at motivating parents to get their children the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Health officials say more than 82 percent of the measles patients in the county of 300,000 had not received any of the vaccine. Parents that disobey the ban will face a misdemeanor charge that could bring with it a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.

The restrictiveness of the ban is due to how easily transmissible the virus is. Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours where an infected person breathed such that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pegs the infection rate as high as 90 percent for nonimmunized people who come into close contact with an infected person. Rockland County is home to ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities, which have low vaccination penetration, which contributed to the low rate of vaccination in the county.