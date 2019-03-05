Guilty: In 1998, correspondent Seth Stevenson took time off from his early days at Slate to serve on the jury for a murder trial. That case, which resulted in two convictions “for one bullet,” shaped the lives of everyone involved—so Seth has followed its aftermath in fits and starts for nearly 21 years. He revisits the case, and its key players, in our latest cover story.

Seeing red: This week, the New Yorker published an exposé that detailed just how deep the ties are between President Donald Trump and Fox News. April Glaser takes the revelations from the piece and ties them to the Trump administration’s policy on media companies like Time Warner and Sinclair, discovering a common thread: It all goes back to Rupert Murdoch.

Murky forecast: Sen. Chuck Schumer told the New York Times on Monday that he would make Democrats “go on offense” with regard to climate policy—but his actual plan is pretty weak. What is his goal here, and how does it compare with the energized climate momentum from the left flank of his party? Josh Voorhees breaks it down.

Hear her out: Controversy continues to emerge from both sides of the political aisle over freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar’s public statements on the U.S. and Israel. While Jordan Weissmann agrees that some of her comments have been tone-deaf, he argues that to dismiss her wholesale is to ignore the larger points she’s making about the U.S.-Israel relationship—much of which are justified.

For fun: Shazam!

It’s no Kazaam,

Nitish