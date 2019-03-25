It’s (finally) Mueller time: If you didn’t spend all weekend raptly awaiting further details from Robert Mueller’s report, catch up on our coverage: Ted Boutrous argues that Mueller really messed up by staying quiet for so long, Will Saletan does a close reading of AG William Barr’s summary of the report, Mark Joseph Stern notes that Barr is doing exactly what Trump hired him for, and David Lurie explains why Barr’s exoneration of Trump is in fact dangerous. Plus, Justin Peters watched Fox News so you don’t have to. There’s even more to dig into here.

The count: Chief Justice John Roberts has claimed that “we do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” and that he and his colleagues are simply umpires calling balls and strikes. Roberts will have a chance to test that theory this week in a partisan gerrymandering case, Richard L. Hasen writes. Will the chief justice live up to his principles?

The water’s fine: An episode of the new Hulu show Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, shines a light on the smaller joys in life. As Andrea Laurion writes about the episode, which features Bryant’s character struggling to find acceptance at a pool party, “it’s so rare for pop culture to let fat women lose their inhibitions without turning it into a punchline.”

For fun: Complex thoughts on a life spent being the short guy.

