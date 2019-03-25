What Next

About That Mueller Report

The special counsel is not here to save you.

By

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

What we know about the Mueller report. Spoiler: not a whole lot.

Guest: Dahlia Lithwick, Slate’s legal correspondent and host of the Amicus podcast.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

Donald Trump Mueller report Robert Mueller Russia Election Meddling William Barr