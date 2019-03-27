Understanding the complex: Robert Mueller did not ride into the sunset wielding a flaming sword while atop a unicorn, having saved the republic after all. Many people are upset that his much-anticipated report did not immediately “fix” everything, but Lili Loofbourow understands why they’re frustrated—it’s inherently American to place imaginary superheroes on pedestals, after all. As she writes, “Maybe this is inevitable. Maybe it’s even warranted. Instability makes people cling to their prophet of choice.” (We still don’t even know what’s in the report! At least we’ve got the unicorn illustration.)

Will robots take unions too? As fears of automation continue to grow, educational institutions are promoting the teaching of certain “creative” skills that supposedly aren’t easily susceptible to mechanization. As appealing as this concept is, it doesn’t really hold up to scrutiny, as Nir Eisikovits and Dan Feldman argue. It would be far more worthwhile to think about how we can live meaningfully alongside the machines.

Pansexual premonitions: Either filmmaker Gregg Araki always saw where Gen Z culture was headed, or his radically queer entries into the conversation—among them Totally F***ed Up, The Doom Generation, and Nowhere—helped to move it along. Michael-Oliver Harding writes that Araki’s new Starz series, Now Apocalypse, is both au courant and very true to the rest of Araki’s filmography with its cast of “identity-hopping, adventurously shagging, punchline-prone misfits.”

Size matters: When a historic all-women spacewalk set to happen Friday was canceled because there weren’t enough suits of the right size available for the astronauts, female scientists were not surprised. Here on Earth, it can be hard to find waders, wetsuits, goggles, and other gear scientists need that fit women. Shannon Palus talked with a handful of researchers about these frustratingly common wardrobe issues.

For fun: Nitish’s grandmother says, “Life is meant to give what you ask for.”

