When Are We Going to Start Planning for Floods?

It’ll take an absolute catastrophe.

This week, we’re following the enormous flooding in the Midwest. Climate change is magnifying the shortcomings of our river policies. We build in the flood plains, and we bracket our rivers with dams and reservoirs. But is it folly to think that we can control where the rivers run?

Guest: Tony Messenger, metro columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

